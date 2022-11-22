Zhuravlyov (suspension) went back to Russia for "personal and family-related" reasons, per an NHL source, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

AHL Colorado suspended Zhuravlyov, but Dater's report indicates it was not for personal misconduct of other off-ice issues. The Avalanche own his rights for another two years, so if the defenseman wants to play in Russia's KHL, that team would need to negotiate with Colorado. While he had just one point over 14 games for the Eagles, Dater said he was a good skater who moved the puck well. Zhuravlyov could be reinstated if he wants to return, but this may be a case of a player wanting to go back home.