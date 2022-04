Kuemper stopped 24 of 27 shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to Washington.

The loss was Kuemper's first since March 27, snapping a six-game winning streak. Despite the loss, the 31-year-old netminder has been strong in his first season with the Aves. Kuemper is tied for second in the NHL with 36 wins while sporting a .924 save percentage.