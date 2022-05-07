Kuemper (eye) will not return to Saturday's Game 3 versus the Predators, but his injury is not expected to be long-term, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Baugh adds that Kuemper did not suffer a concussion on the play after Ryan Johansen's stick clipped the goalie's face through his mask. Kuemper's status for Game 4 is yet to be determined, but the 32-year-old shouldn't be forced to miss much time, if any, after Saturday.