Kuemper (upper body) is expected to dress as the backup behind Pavel Francouz for Monday's Game 4 clash in Edmonton, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Kuemper has missed the last two games after he was injured in Game 1. With a commanding 3-0 series lead, Colorado can afford to ease the 32-year-old back into action. He'll likely get back in the crease for the Avalanche's next contest.