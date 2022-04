Kuemper will tend the twine at home versus the Capitals on Monday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Kuemper is riding a six-game winning streak during which he registered a 2.47 GAA and .939 save percentage. If the Avs can lock up the Presidents' Trophy, Kuemper will likely get some time off in the final games before the postseason but otherwise should continue to see the bulk of the workload and figures to start every game in the playoffs.