Kuemper will protect the road goal in Saturday's Game 3 versus the Blues, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

It's no surprise Kuemper will get a chance to redeem himself after his first playoff loss in Thursday's Game 2. He stopped 28 of 31 shots in that contest, but the Avalanche's offense gave him just one goal of support. Kuemper has a 1.98 GAA and a .923 save percentage through five postseason starts.