Kuemper stopped 37 of 39 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime victory over Tampa Bay.

It looked like it could be another long night for Kuemper after letting up a goal to Anthony Cirelli just 36 seconds into the game. However, the 32-year-old netminder would allow just one goal in the remaining 59 minutes as the Avalanche took a 3-1 series lead with the overtime win. Kuemper should be back in goal Friday for Game 5 as the Avalanche return to Denver with a chance to clinch the Stanley Cup.