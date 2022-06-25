Kuemper stopped 26 of 29 shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Lightning in Game 5.

The first goal Kuemper gave up was a softie to Jan Rutta in the first period. He also allowed Nikita Kucherov (on the power play) and Ondrej Palat to score in the contest, which saw the Avalanche squander their first chance to secure the Stanley Cup. Kuemper's given up 13 goals across five contests in the Cup finals, and he'll likely get the nod in Sunday's Game 6 in Tampa.