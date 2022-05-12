Kuemper (eye) has been cleared to play in Game 1 of Colorado's second-round playoff series, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.
Kuemper missed Game 4 of the Avalanche's first-round sweep of the Predators with an eye injury, but he should be between the pipes for Game 1 of Colorado's second-round series, which will be against the winner of the first-round matchup between Minnesota and St. Louis.
