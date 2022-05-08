Coach Jared Bednar said Sunday that Kuemper is experiencing some swelling near his eye but no vision problems, Mike Chambers of the Denver Post reports. Bednar added that Kuemper might play in Game 4 on Monday.

Bednar's update confirms that Kuemper avoided a serious injury when he got hit near the eye by a stick during Saturday's Game 3 win over Nashville. With a comfortable 3-0 series lead, Colorado can afford to take it easy with the starting goalie. A more definitive update on Kuemper's status for Game 4 should surface prior to puck drop Monday.