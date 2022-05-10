Kuemper (eye) will likely be available during the Avalanche's Round 2 series.

Kuemper missed Game 4 on Monday as Colorado finished off the first-round sweep of Nashville but he appears to have avoided major injury. Some extra time off while the team waits for the other series around the finish should be beneficial for the 32-year-old. He's stopped a combined 57 of 61 shots in three postseason appearances.