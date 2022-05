Kuemper stopped 23 of 25 shots in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Predators in Game 1.

Kuemper was spotted a five-goal lead after the first period, as the Avalanche had no trouble dominating the series opener. The 31-year-old netminder should serve as the Avalanche's primary goalie after going 37-12-4 across 57 appearances in the regular season. Game 2 is scheduled for Thursday.