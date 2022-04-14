Kuemper stopped 29 of 32 shots in Wednesday's 9-3 win over the Kings.

Kuemper had all the support he needed within the first 11 minutes of the game, so he was able to cruise to his fifth straight win. He's allowed just 11 goals during his winning streak. The 31-year-old sports a 35-9-3 record with a 2.38 GAA and a .926 save percentage in 51 games. He hasn't started more than two games in a row since mid-March, so it's likely Pavel Francouz will guard the cage Thursday versus the Devils.