Kuemper (upper body) is doubtful to return to Tuesday's game versus the Oilers.

Kuemper was injured in the second period, though it's unclear how the injury occurred. The 32-year-old gave up three goals on 15 shots prior to his exit. If he is forced to miss any additional time, Pavel Francouz is set to step into the No. 1 role in goal for the Avalanche.