Kuemper will patrol the blue paint in Winnipeg on Sunday.

After winning six straight starts, Kuemper has lost his last two while allowing eight goals on 53 shots. Still, he's 36-11-3 with a solid 2.48 GAA and .923 save percentage through 54 appearances. The 31-year-old stopped 34 of 35 shots in a Jan. 6 win over the Jets.