Kuemper stopped 28 of 31 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over Chicago.

With a big assist from the defensemen in front of him, Kuemper won his sixth consecutive start. After the Blackhawks went up 3-2 with a pair of power-play goals by Alex DeBrincat 40 seconds apart in the third period, Erik Johnson scored the game-tying goal to set up overtime. From there, Cale Makar took over with a highlight-reel goal for the game-winner.