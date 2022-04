Kuemper stopped 29 of 32 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Blues.

Kuemper had lost his last three games, and while he faded late in this one, he held on for the win to snap his skid. The 31-year-old improved to 37-12-3 with a 2.52 GAA and a .922 save percentage in 56 appearances. The Avalanche finish the regular season on a back-to-back with games Thursday versus the Predators and Friday against the Wild. He'll likely split those contests with Pavel Francouz.