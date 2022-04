Kuemper will guard the home cage during Saturday's matchup with Carolina, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Kuemper has been on a roll in the month of April, stringing together four straight wins while posting an admirable 2.46 GAA and a .940 save percentage. He'll try to secure his 36th victory of the year in a home matchup with a Hurricanes team that's averaging 3.36 goals per game on the road this year, sixth in the NHL.