Kuemper will defend the blue paint during Thursday's home game versus the Predators, NHL.com's Ryan Boulding reports.

Kuemper was decent in his last start Tuesday against the Blues, stopping 29 of 32 shots en route to a 5-3 win. He'll try to secure a second straight victory in a home matchup with a Nashville team that's averaging 3.26 goals per game on the road this year, 11th in the NHL.