Kuemper stopped 25 of 30 shots in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Blues in Game 5.

Kuemper couldn't make the Avalanche's three-goal lead early on last to the end, allowing two goals in the final five minutes of regulation. Tyler Bozak then beat Kuemper in overtime to send the series back to St. Louis for Game 6 on Friday. The good news is this was the worst Kuemper's played in the playoffs -- he'll look to bounce back Friday.