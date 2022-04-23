Kuemper allowed five goals on 26 shots in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Oilers. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

Kuemper has lost multiple games in a row for the fourth time this year, as he was no match for the Oilers' explosive offense in the second period. Evander Kane led the charge with a hat trick, Kuemper has now allowed at least three goals in five of his last six games despite being given rest even third game for the last month. He's at 36-11-3 with a 2.48 GAA and a .923 save percentage in 54 outings. With Pavel Francouz (head) leaving the bench after getting hit with a puck early in Friday's game, Kuemper should be the favorite to start Sunday versus the Jets.