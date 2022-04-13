Kuemper will start in Wednesday's home matchup against the Kings, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Kuemper will once again guard the cage for Colorado after saving 49 of 50 shots in Saturday's shootout victory over the Oilers. Among the league's elite in wins (34), saves (1,411) and save percentage (.926), the 31-year-old goalie is having arguably the most successful season of his career, as the Avalanche hold a commanding first-place position in the Central Division.