Kuemper's not expected to dress for Friday's regular season finale in Minnesota, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Kuemper will get the night off completely while Pavel Francouz starts and recently recalled Justus Annunen works in a backup role. The 31-year-old Kuemper will finish his first regular season in Colorado with a 37-12-4 record, 2.54 GAA and .921 save percentage, but whether it's ultimately deemed a successful season will depend on how he fares in the playoffs.