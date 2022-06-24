Kuemper will guard the home goal in Friday's Game 5 versus the Lightning, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Kuemper has allowed 10 goals across the first four games of the Stanley Cup Finals. He was pulled in Game 3 but bounced back in Game 4 by stopping 37 of 39 shots in a 3-2 overtime win to send the Avalanche back to Denver one win away from the title. The 32-year-old will get the first crack at securing the Avalanche's first championship since 2001.