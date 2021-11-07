Kuemper stopped 38 of 41 shots Saturday in a 4-2 loss to Columbus.

Kuemper and the Avalanche took a 2-1 lead into the third period, but the Blue Jackets scored three times (including an empty-netter) in the final 6:23 of the final frame to pull out the win. The loss evened Kuemper's record at 4-4-0 on the year. He owns a 2.89 GAA and .908 save perventage across eight appearances.