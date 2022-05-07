Kuemper left Saturday's game late in the first with a possible eye injury
Replays on the TNT/TBS broadcast showed that Ryan Johansen's stick accidentally went through the cat-eye portion of his mask. Kuemper was writhing on the ice and holding his blocker over his face, and then rushed to the dressing room after trainers arrived on the ice. He was replaced by Pavel Francouz.
