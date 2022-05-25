Kuemper will guard the home goal Wednesday versus the Blues in Game 5.
Kuemper has won three of the first four games in this series, putting the Avalanche in a position to advance with a win Wednesday. He has a 2.45 GAA and a .907 save percentage in the second round, though the Blues are likely to be determined to keep their season going.
