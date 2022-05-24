Kuemper allowed three goals on 20 shots in Monday's 6-3 win over the Blues in Game 4.

The Blues struck first in this contest, but they weren't able to sustain the pressure beyond that. Kuemper ended up facing his fewest shots in a full playoff game this postseason, and he's now allowed 14 goals across seven appearances. The Avalanche are up 3-1 in this second-round series, and Kuemper will likely get the chance to close it out in Wednesday's Game 5.