Kuemper (upper body) will remain sidelined for Game 3 against the Oilers, per Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com.

Kuemper will miss a second-straight start after suffering an upper-body injury in Game 1 against Edmonton. The 32-year-old netminder has a .897 save percentage and a 2.65 GAA through 10 postseason starts. Pavel Francouz will start Game 3 with Justus Annunen likely serving as his backup.