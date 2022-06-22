Kuemper occupied the starter's crease at Wednesday's game-day skate and is expected to start Game 4 versus the Lightning, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Kuemper will be back between the pipes after getting the hook in Game 3. In that contest, the netminder gave up five goals on 22 shots (.773 save percentage). If he struggles again Wednesday, it could open the door for Pavel Francouz to get a look for the first time in the Stanley Cup Finals.