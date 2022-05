Kuemper will guard the home goal in Tuesday's Game 1 versus the Predators, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Kuemper received rest for the final game of the regular season, so he should be fresh to start the playoffs. The 31-year-old posted a 37-12-4 record with a 2.54 GAA and a .921 save percentage in his first season with the Avalanche. He faced the Predators twice in the regular season, allowing nine goals in a pair of overtime losses.