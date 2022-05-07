Kuemper will guard the road cage during Saturday's Game 3 against Nashville, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Kuemper was excellent in Thursday's Game 2 versus the Predators, stopping 25 of 26 shots en route to a 2-1 overtime victory. He'll try to help Colorado take a commanding 3-0 series lead by shooting for a third straight win over Nashville on Saturday.