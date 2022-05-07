Kuemper will guard the road cage during Saturday's Game 3 against Nashville, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Kuemper was excellent in Thursday's Game 2 versus the Predators, stopping 25 of 26 shots en route to a 2-1 overtime victory. He'll try to help Colorado take a commanding 3-0 series lead by shooting for a third straight win over Nashville on Saturday.
More News
-
Avalanche's Darcy Kuemper: Wins close one in overtime•
-
Avalanche's Darcy Kuemper: In goal again Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Darcy Kuemper: Cruises to Game 1 win•
-
Avalanche's Darcy Kuemper: Starting Game 1•
-
Avalanche's Darcy Kuemper: Getting night off Friday•
-
Avalanche's Darcy Kuemper: Loses in shootout•