Kuemper will defend the blue paint during Saturday's road game versus the Blue Jackets.
Kuemper was sharp in his last start last Saturday against the Wild, turning aside 29 of 30 shots en route to a convincing 4-1 victory. The 31-year-old netminder will attempt to extend his winning streak to three games in a road matchup with a Columbus club that's won three of its last four contests.
