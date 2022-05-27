According to coach Jared Bednar, Kuemper will patrol the road crease during Friday's Game 6 versus the Blues, Greg Wyshynski of ESPN.com reports.

Kuemper wasn't great in Wednesday's Game 5 against St. Louis, surrendering five goals on 30 shots en route to a 5-4 defeat. The 32-year-old netminder will try to shake off that poor performance and help the Avalanche advance to the Western Conference finals by shooting for his sixth win of the playoffs in a rematch with the same Blues squad Friday.