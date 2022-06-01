When asked about Kuemper's (upper body) status Wednesday, coach Jared Bednar said "I don't know how long he'll be out. He could be back tomorrow for us," Vic Lombardi of Altitude Sports reports.

If Kuemper's unable to go, Pavel Francouz will likely get the start in goal for Thursday's Game 2 versus Edmonton. Kuemper allowed three goals on 16 shots before exiting Tuesday's Game 1 win over the Oilers with an upper-body injury.