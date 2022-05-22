Kuemper made 29 saves on 31 shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blues in Game 3.

Kuemper gave up a goal in the last minute of the second period that made it a one-goal game, but he settled down in the third to guide the Avalanche to the win. He's given up seven goals in three games versus the Blues, continuing to play well in a starting role. The 32-year-old will likely be in the crease again in Monday's Game 4.