Kuemper stopped 40 of 44 shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to Winnipeg.

Kuemper was excellent for the first two periods but allowed four Winnipeg goals in the third en route to his third-straight loss. Even with his recent skid, Kuemper holds a 36-12-3 record with a .922 save percentage this season. He'll look to right the ship as the Aves prepare for the playoffs.