Kuemper stopped 29 of 33 shots to pick up the win in Saturday's 7-4 victory over the Hurricanes.

Kuemper was given ample support by his team, which gave him a 4-0 cushion early in the second period. The Metropolitan Division leaders came back hard, but Colorado's offense continued its support for a nice win over one of the NHL's elite. The victory was the sixth straight for Kuemper, who has received 29 goals of support while posting a 2.47 goals-against average and .939 save percentage during that run.