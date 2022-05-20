Kuemper will guard the home goal in Thursday's Game 2 versus the Blues, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

The Avalanche will use the same lineup that earned a 3-2 win in Tuesday's Game 1, including Kuemper in goal. The 32-year-old has allowed just six goals across four playoff appearances so far, and he'll look to double the Avalanche's series lead to 2-0 with a win Thursday.