Kuemper will guard the road goal Saturday against the Golden Knights.
Kuemper watched as Pavel Francouz won the last two contests. The 31-year-old Kuemper will now look to get back in the win column Saturday after taking a loss to the Bruins in his last start. The Golden Knights come into Saturday's game having lost 3-1 to the Coyotes on Friday, and they're also without Max Pacioretty (undisclosed). Kuemper's been good this season and is a reliable option in fantasy.
