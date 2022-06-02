Kuemper (upper body) has been ruled out for Thursday's Game 2 clash with the Oilers, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.
Kuemper hasn't exactly been putting on a dominant performance of late, as he is sporting a 3.70 GAA and .849 save percentage in his last four outings. Still, the 32-year-old netminder certainly remains the preferred option in the crease for coach Jared Bednar, who will be forced to turn to Pavel Francouz for the second time in the postseason.
