Kuemper (upper body) has been ruled out for Thursday's Game 2 clash with the Oilers, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Kuemper hasn't exactly been putting on a dominant performance of late, as he is sporting a 3.70 GAA and .849 save percentage in his last four outings. Still, the 32-year-old netminder certainly remains the preferred option in the crease for coach Jared Bednar, who will be forced to turn to Pavel Francouz for the second time in the postseason.