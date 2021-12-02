Colorado head coach Jared Bednar said Kuemper (upper body) will be monitored "over the next couple of days," Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Speaking with reporters following Wednesday's 8-3 loss to the Maple Leafs, Bednar implied Kuemper will not be available to go Thursday in Montreal. If that is the case, and Bednar wants to avoid using Jonas Johansson on the second night of a back-to-back set, Justus Annunen would likely get the call. He was brought up from AHL Colorado on Wednesday and was recently named the AHL Goaltender of the Month for November.