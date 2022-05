Kuemper stopped 25 of 26 shots in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Predators in Game 2.

The Avalanche had a tougher time against Connor Ingram, which saw this contest go into overtime tied at 1-1. Cale Makar then tallied in the extra session to earn Kuemper his second straight win to open the postseason. The 32-year-old goalie has been solid when called upon, stopping 48 of 51 shots, and he'll likely get the nod again for Saturday's Game 3 in Nashville.