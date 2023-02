Helm (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Monday, per the NHL media site.

Helm has missed the last 17 games due to this latest injury and has been limited to a mere five outings this season. With the veteran center considered out indefinitely, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see him placed on IR in order to free up a roster spot. If Helm can get healthy this season, he should still be in the mix for a spot in the lineup.