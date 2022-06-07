Helm notched an assist, three shots on goal, four hits and two PIM in Monday's 6-5 overtime win over the Oilers in Game 4.

Helm won a faceoff back to Cale Makar, whose shot attempt led to two chances for Artturi Lehkonen, the second of which went in to clinch the 4-0 series sweep. Helm has only a goal and two assists in the playoffs, but two of his points have come on series-clinching plays. The 35-year-old has added 19 shots on net, 62 hits, a plus-4 rating and six PIM in 14 contests in a bottom-six role.