Helm scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.

Helm doubled the Avalanche's lead to 2-0 with his first-period tally. The 35-year-old center has two points in his last three outings, but he's at just nine points in 49 appearances overall, mainly playing in a fourth-line role. He's added 82 hits and a minus-4 rating, but Helm likely won't need to be rostered in most fantasy formats.