Helm notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Devils.

Helm entered Thursday on a three-game point drought before setting up Logan O'Connor for the opening tally. The 35-year-old Helm has been decent in a bottom-six role with 14 points, 83 shots, 102 hits and a minus-3 rating through 61 outings. Those numbers aren't likely to move the needle in fantasy, but he's a steady veteran presence on the Avalanche's fourth line.