Helm (abductor) is getting close to rejoining the lineup, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar told Peter Baugh of The Athletic on Wednesday.
Helm hasn't played yet in 2022-23 due to the injury. When he's ready to return, he will probably play on the fourth line. The 35-year-old had seven goals and 15 points in 68 contests last season.
