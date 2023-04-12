Helm (lower body) may not be ready for the start of the playoffs, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports Wednesday.

Helm was previously labeled out indefinitely and will now for sure miss the final two regular-season contests, if not longer. Injuries have limited the 36-year-old center to just 11 games this year in which he tallied zero points, 10 shots and 16 hits while averaging a career-low 9:00 of ice time. Given his injury concerns this season, it wouldn't be a shock to see Helm call it a career at the end of the 2022-23 campaign.