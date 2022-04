Helm picked up an assist, three hits and four PIM in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Predators.

Helm ended a five-game point drought with the helper on a J.T. Compher tally in the second period. In his first season with the Avalanche, Helm has 15 points, 91 shots on net, 114 hits and 14 PIM through 67 contests. He'll likely continue in a fourth-line role heading into the playoffs.